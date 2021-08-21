Will Sutton: Does Pastor Tony Spell love children enough to want them to live? Masks can help.
I pray for the parents of the kids under 12, especially school-age children. I pray for the Rev. Tony Spell, too. It’s bad enough to live in any state, even a high vaccination-rate state, with a coronavirus variant like delta moving from person to person. But it is worse for people living in states with low vaccination rates. Places with highest COVID-19 transmission are those with the highest hospitalization rates and death rates but low vaccination rates. Most of this misery is in 10 states where residents are more than 5 times more likely to die. Five times more likely to die because there are too few vaccinations.www.nola.com
Comments / 1