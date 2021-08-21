Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Will Sutton: Does Pastor Tony Spell love children enough to want them to live? Masks can help.

By WILL SUTTON
NOLA.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI pray for the parents of the kids under 12, especially school-age children. I pray for the Rev. Tony Spell, too. It’s bad enough to live in any state, even a high vaccination-rate state, with a coronavirus variant like delta moving from person to person. But it is worse for people living in states with low vaccination rates. Places with highest COVID-19 transmission are those with the highest hospitalization rates and death rates but low vaccination rates. Most of this misery is in 10 states where residents are more than 5 times more likely to die. Five times more likely to die because there are too few vaccinations.

www.nola.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Sutton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Bese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
EducationPosted by
Upworthy

Mom calls out school for letting masks be optional but making girls follow ridiculous dress code

A Tennessee mom's stance against optional mask mandates is winning the internet after a scathing email she wrote to her school board at Hamilton County Schools went viral on social media. Pointing out the double standards behind enforcing notoriously misogynistic dress codes while making potentially life-saving masks optional, the unidentified mother informed the board that her teenage daughter would be opting out of all school dress code restrictions. Her email added fuel to the debates over school mask mandates after screenshots of the stinging letter were tweeted by The Tennessee Holler over the weekend.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Satan Made a Handsome Offer to an Attorney

A hard-working attorney was stuck in his office one day with a pile of documents that needed attention. The lawyer didn't even realize that he was the only one left in the office. Suddenly, Satan appeared in front of his work desk and made him an irresistible offer. The devil...
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Woman in Tears Tells Priest Her Husband Died - Daily Joke

It was a sunny Sunday morning in mid-summer, and the birds were chirping on the trees. The church garden was filled with an air of serenity, and the priest was taking a walk outside, whiling away the time before the Sunday service. Soon, people started entering the church vicinity, greeting...
KidsMarietta Daily Journal

Living with Children: Anxious children

A stalwart friend recently called my attention to an online article titled “Two Things to Say to a Child Returning to In-Person School (& Two You Should Avoid).” I am choosing to provide counterpoint because the advice contained therein is prime example of the problematic babble that constitutes most web-based parenting advice, which may be why the author identified herself only as “editor.”
Radcliff, KYNews Enterprise

Pastor pedaling to help combat children’s cancer

Radcliff United Methodist Church Pastor Randy Jones, along with thousands of other cyclists around the world, is pedaling to fight children’s cancer by participating in the Great Cycle Challenge. “If you are going to ride, go ahead and ride for kids,” he said. The challenge is a national Children’s Cancer...
Family Relationshipsstoryblend.com

Disowned Children Share Why Their Parents No Longer Want Them In Their Life

They Were Disowned Because They Were "Hybrid" "My dad disowned my brother and I because we are 'hybrid.' I am half Malaysian and half New Zealander. His family hates me and my brother because we are not full blooded, so eventually my dad was sucked back into his Malaysian lifestyle and started disowning us because we are not like them. He loved us at first, but because he had a falling out with our mom, he went back to his mother and I guess she brainwashed him into hating us. It was the worse feeling ever, being disowned."
Kalamazoo, MIWWMTCw

Early trauma can spell disaster for children when they grow up

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It may be the most critical, but least understood, scientific evidence in all of modern psychology. Clinical studies have proven that adverse childhood experiences, or A.C.Es, will likely result in mental illness and physical disease later in life. A decades-long study completed in the late 1990s by...
KidsLongview News-Journal

How parents can help children build social skills

While adults may joke about needing to relearn how to be around others in a post-pandemic world, children can also benefit from a refresh of certain soft skills – especially young children who may not remember pre-pandemic life. Building on these skills can also help children prepare for a successful...
EducationMiami Herald

Our teachers need all the help we can give them

I wouldn’t want to be a teacher these days. There’s the scary specter of a killer virus, yes, but so many other dangers too. Meddling politicians, angry parents, traumatized students and a culture war that has laid siege to the school house. As I write this, my grandchildren are all...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Jealous Husband Kicked Me Out in the Street with 3 Newborns – Story of the Day

After giving birth to my first son, I suddenly went into labor again and had twins. My husband kicked me out due to a past mistake, and I never forgave him. During my college years, I had an affair with a married professor, Mr. Benjamin Sutton. He promised that the relationship with his wife was over and would leave her soon. But that never happened. One day, Mr. Sutton invited me to his house.
Kidsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Grandparents resent entitled child’s drama

Dear Amy: My husband and I have two granddaughters whom we cherish. I am growing increasingly concerned with the behavior of their parents toward the youngest one. “Camille” has always been the "drama queen.”. If she didn't get her way, she pitched a fit and her parents acquiesced. As she...
Family RelationshipsWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: What do you buy for the family that gives your gifts away?

Dear Carolyn: My brother and his wife have a 5-year-old son and are expecting again; this time twins. My nephew is the first grandchild on both sides and spoiled beyond rotten. He recently told me, “We gave the toys you gave me for Christmas to Bobby and his brother.” Bobby and his brother are some kids in his aftercare whom I don’t even know! Being 5, he doesn’t know that he probably shouldn’t be telling me this — but now I see that he is given so much that my brother and sister-in-law stockpile select gifts as their own personal toy store for other children’s birthdays, etc. With two more babies coming, I only see this situation getting worse.
Saint Louis County, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Children's lives more important than mask inconvenience

Regarding the editorial "Another St. Louis County Council meeting devolves into a clown show" (Aug. 11): Around 45 obstinate, irate people spoke at the recent St. Louis County Council meeting opposing the mask mandate, while 800 people, like me, valuing their safety, sent emails in support of the mandate. And who did the council listen to? Not the majority who favored the mandate but the belligerent minority who opposed it.

Comments / 1

Community Policy