Will Sutton: Does Pastor Tony Spell love children enough to want them to live? Masks can help.

They Were Disowned Because They Were "Hybrid" "My dad disowned my brother and I because we are 'hybrid.' I am half Malaysian and half New Zealander. His family hates me and my brother because we are not full blooded, so eventually my dad was sucked back into his Malaysian lifestyle and started disowning us because we are not like them. He loved us at first, but because he had a falling out with our mom, he went back to his mother and I guess she brainwashed him into hating us. It was the worse feeling ever, being disowned."