RiMS Racing Xbox Series X Review

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiMS is different enough to carve out a welcome niche for itself, but it is in need of some refinement. Platforms: Xbox One/Series X|S, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Windows PC. Motorcycle racing is an intricate sport, full of compromise. It takes a team of mechanics, working in conjunction with feedback from the rider, to get the best out of the machine each and every race weekend. Change one setting at the rear of the bike, and the front will also behave differently. Such is the nature of setting up and tuning a motorcycle.

