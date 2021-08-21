Taking a sound reading on each of Nebraska's 12 opponents this season

2020 record: 2-6 Starters back/lost on offense: 8/3. For a program facing a major rebuild, there seems to be plenty of optimism. That largely stems from Illinois native Bret Bielema coming home to be the team’s head coach after Lovie Smith went 17-39 in his tenure in Champaign. There’s enough returning on both sides of the ball to make things intriguing, especially with a manageable schedule. Bielema won’t turn it around overnight, but for the first time in a while, the Illini have a proven college coach who’s done it before in the Big Ten.