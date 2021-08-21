Cancel
Football

Stoops speaks on UK football players arrested Thursday

By Todd Hamilton
whopam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWKYT-Lexington reports Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops spoke Saturday concerning the six players, who include Bowling Green’s Devito Tisdale, who were arraigned on burglary charges on Friday. Tisdale also faces a wanton endangerment charge after allegedly pointing a weapon at a victim of the March incident. Stoops said following Saturday’s workout the six are not working out with the team. He added the legal process needs to play out and that he needs to see in the discovery if there’s something not known. The six are scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.

