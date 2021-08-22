Cancel
Brainerd, MN

Brittany Force leads NHRA Top Fuel qualifying at Brainerd

The Associated Press
 7 days ago
In this photo provided by the NHRA, Funny Car veteran Bob Tasca III cruises in his Mustang to seed himself in the provisional No. 1 spot on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals in Brainerd, Minn. (Jerry Foss/NHRA via AP)

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Brittany Force took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying for the fifth straight event Saturday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.

Coming off her first victory of the season Sunday in Topeka, Kansas, Force had a 3.675-second run a track-record 334.98 in the final qualifying session.

“Coming off of that win in Topeka with my dad (John Force) was pretty incredible for all of John Force Racing,” Force said. “We had been chasing that first win all season long and we got it done last weekend. Our plan is to repeat that this weekend in Brainerd. There’s a different energy in the pits after getting a win. There’s no better feeling than winning and that’s why we’re out here.”

Bob Tasca III was the fastest in Funny Car with a 3.870 at 334.15 in a Ford Mustang.

