Flood Advisory issued for Kings, Nassau, New York, Queens, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kings; Nassau; New York; Queens; Richmond The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Union County in northeastern New Jersey Bronx County in southeastern New York Kings (Brooklyn) County in southeastern New York Western Nassau County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Queens County in southeastern New York Richmond (Staten Island) County in southeastern New York * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 736 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Newark, Jersey City, Jamaica, Elizabeth, Flatbush, Flushing, Bayonne, Mott Haven, Levittown, Hoboken, Plainfield, Bloomfield, Freeport, Linden, Valley Stream, Long Beach, Orange, Coney Island, Garden City and Massapequa. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.