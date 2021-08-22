Column: Dispatch from the pea patch

One of my favorite ways to de-stress is to go for a walk or sit in the woods. There is something so peaceful about it, whether it is the sounds of wildlife, a running stream, the smell of leaves and pine, or the greenery of trees, moss, and ferns. To me, the ferns seem so soft and tranquil. So, I saved some excavated ferns when my husband and I were adding on to our home. I added these ferns to my flower beds. Well! I did not know that these soft and tranquil hay-scented ferns, native to Pennsylvania, are also very aggressive native plants.