Column: Dispatch from the pea patch
The lingering childhood memory of bowls of bright green steaming peas — nicely buttered, devoured by everyone — provides the impetus to plant them every spring. The vivid, sensorial memory blocks out the hard truth about growing peas; they are a lot of work. Garden-fresh shelling peas are difficult to find and when you do, chances are they are expensive. Really, I think pea culture borders on religion. Beans, by contrast require little effort to plant and to nurture; all you need do is plant, hill and pick.
