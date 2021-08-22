Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Column: Dispatch from the pea patch

Valley News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lingering childhood memory of bowls of bright green steaming peas — nicely buttered, devoured by everyone — provides the impetus to plant them every spring. The vivid, sensorial memory blocks out the hard truth about growing peas; they are a lot of work. Garden-fresh shelling peas are difficult to find and when you do, chances are they are expensive. Really, I think pea culture borders on religion. Beans, by contrast require little effort to plant and to nurture; all you need do is plant, hill and pick.

www.vnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
E.b. White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Pea#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Transforming Dish Rack Is a Must-Have for Tiny Kitchens (and Dorms, too!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you live in a small space and haven’t explored collapsible organization solutions for your home, what are you waiting for? Collapsible products have been a game changer for how I navigate my home, from foldable food storage to laundry care. What makes it so unique and convenient is that it expands exactly how you need it to, and when you’re done, it collapses so compactly that it can be stored in a small area without creating more clutter.
Hilo, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

Building soil from scratch

The young soils of our island vary from ash deposits, a‘a lava and pahoehoe lava. There are a few exceptions where volcanic materials have had the time to decompose like the Kohala mountain region, but it is hard to find soils as they are defined on older continents of the world. Most folks here have to start from scratch.
Rowan County, NCSalisbury Post

Amy-Lynn Albertson: Fire ants in the landscape and lawn

The red imported fire ant is an introduced species from South America that has established itself through most of North Carolina and Rowan County. Fire ants like to nest in open sunny areas, especially in disturbed soil. Open spaces are why lawns and pastures are often problem areas with fire ants. There are several practices and design elements you can use to make it less attractive to fire ants in the landscape. Planting shade trees will make your landscape less desirable for fire ants and increase habitat diversity. It’s important to realize that not all ants are bad, and a diverse habitat encourages competitor ants. Several ant species will attack and kill newly mated fire ant queens.
AnimalsNRToday.com

Hens and chicks in the garden

Question: I planted some hens and chicks a few years ago and was very surprised to see them bloom this summer. I didn’t know they actually bloomed. What can you tell me about hens and chicks?. Answer: Hens and chicks, Sempervivum tectorum, do sometimes flower on a tall, dramatic looking...
GardeningBrookings Register

Designing gardens for year-round color and protecting your investment

Create a colorful year-round garden filled with flowers, greenery, colorful fruit, fall color, winter interest and a few surprises. Consider seasonal interest when planning a new garden or landscape. Adding a few key plants to existing gardens can help boost your landscape’s seasonal appeal. Include a variety of plants with...
GardeningGwinnett Daily Post

DALY: Chrysanthemums provide color for the autumn

Though we are still in the heat of the summer, fall will soon be here with cooler temperatures. Leaves change color, and fall blooming plants will unfold their bouquets, welcoming the season. One plant that produces abundant blossoms in the late summer and fall is the chrysanthemums. There are more...
Mental Healthleader-call.com

COLUMN: A view from The Avenues: Kindness reigns

These days, there is a great deal of anxiety. Even those who are the calm and steady type are experiencing uncertainty. I have always admired calm people. I am not one. I have anxiety when there is no tangible reason. It’s overwhelming at times. Crippling at times. Have to leave my cart half-filled at Kroger and leave at times. I can put on a passable public front, but my hand is pressing on my heart trying to slow it down.
Lifestylearchitectureartdesigns.com

15 Brilliant Magnet Crafts That Will Stick To You

No matter how old you are, you’ve got to admit that magnets are fun. But besides the many practical usages of magnets in everyday machines designed by top engineers, you can make use of them too. There are so many awesome magnet crafts that you can make use of in your home for storage, organization or purely decorative purposes. The best part about magnet crafts is that they are incredibly easy as the most important part is done by the magnetic forces and not you.
GardeningMilton Daily Standard

Master Gardener: Native ferns

One of my favorite ways to de-stress is to go for a walk or sit in the woods. There is something so peaceful about it, whether it is the sounds of wildlife, a running stream, the smell of leaves and pine, or the greenery of trees, moss, and ferns. To me, the ferns seem so soft and tranquil. So, I saved some excavated ferns when my husband and I were adding on to our home. I added these ferns to my flower beds. Well! I did not know that these soft and tranquil hay-scented ferns, native to Pennsylvania, are also very aggressive native plants.
Gardeninggardeningsoul.com

15 Plants That Bloom With Deadheading From Spring to Frost

Did you find this helpful? Share it with your friends!. In the springtime and early summer, Mother Nature fills your garden with beautiful blooms. As the summers winds down in late July or August, you may start to see fewer of these flowers than before but that doesn’t mean they can’t be seen for many weeks yet!
GardeningUkiah Daily Journal

Gardening: Create your own backyard paradise

You don’t need a plane ticket, tank full of gas or train ride to enjoy a bit of paradise. Create your own in a small alcove, large patio, or deck in your own backyard. Start by visualizing what paradise looks and feels like to you. A table and chair surrounded by beautiful plants makes a wonderful space to relax, read a book and enjoy some alone time. For some, it means a patio or deck filled with colorful planters and surrounded by ornamental grasses, vine covered trellises, flowering shrubs, and evergreens. These will help define the space, provide privacy, mask unwanted noise, and provide a great space for entertaining.
GardeningWright County Journal Press

How to help houseplants survive a long winter

As fall gradually gives way to winter, gardeners expend ample energy preparing their flowers and plants for the months ahead. Plants may be pruned to increase the likelihood that they will return in full bloom come the spring, while lawns may be aerated so cool-season grasses can get the nutrients, water and oxygen they need when the temperatures dip. But what about houseplants? Do indoor houseplants need the same type of pre-winter TLC that outdoor plants need before winter arrives?
GardeningWicked Local

THE ADDICTED GARDENER: Rain-loving hydrangeas

Have you ever wondered why the blue hydrangeas look so beautiful on the Cape but are rather lackluster or sparse further inland? That hasn’t been the case this summer. All varieties of hydrangeas have been bountiful and beautiful this year. It’s because of all the rain we’ve had the past couple of months. Hydrangeas love the moisture.
Gardeningpurewow.com

What to Plant with Hydrangeas: 10 Best Companion Plants to Try

Hydrangeas are the perfect garden shrub to attract pollinators and add beauty, color and interest to any landscape. With a romantic, cottage-y aesthetic and hundreds of varieties available, you’re bound to fall in love with at least one type. Hydrangeas range in height from a few feet tall to 8 to 10 feet tall and wide, so they’re equally at home in a pot on a balcony garden or as part of beds in your flower garden. Once established, they thrive in almost any climate from USDA Hardiness zones 3 to zone 9 (find your hardiness zone here). Make sure to choose one that is suited to your zone.
Niagara, NYniagaranow.com

Growing Together: The colourful world of hydrangeas

At this time of year, you cannot walk or drive too far down any street without noticing a gorgeous display of hydrangeas. This is especially true in Niagara. Although hydrangeas find their origins in Japan, the name itself leads back as far as 1739. A botanist by the name of Grovonius thought that the shape reminded him of an ancient water pitcher. In Latin, the name comes from a combination of two words "hydro" meaning water and "angeion" meaning pitcher or vessel.
AnimalsCentral Virginian

GUEST COLUMN: Thoughts from the Crossroads

Although the official 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics are over, medals are just now being awarded in the Schupp household for their personal Olympic competitions. Without further ado, below are the categories and results. Zoomies. In this category, both Hallie and Bella run faster and more consistently than their old and...
Oceanside, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Guest column: Tales from the library

What kind of a person goes to the beach and then thinks about the library? A librarian, of course! This morning I walked at Oceanside Beach and was suddenly struck with the correlation between birds I saw on the beach and the personalities and traits of our library patrons. But first, a disclaimer. If you see yourself in any of these observations, know that this is all for fun and we love you all!
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Cosentino: Answering more questions about hydrangeas

Yes, it is all about hydrangeas again today. There is a whole lot more to write about. To begin, though, last evening I walked the perimeter of Hoopes Park with my nearly 9-year-old grandson, Sam. As we wandered, we passed four or five fantastic plantings of white hydrangeas. They were tall and majestic and loaded with large white flowers. Speaking of Hoopes Park, if you have not spent some time there this summer, you are missing an ever-changing palette of color as one group of plants fades away and another blooms brightly.
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

McClellan: Recipes from past columns

For over a week now, I have been going through old recipes. For the most part, they are recipes from past columns. I am going to share several with you today that are from 10 or more years ago. Maybe you already have these, or maybe you have just come...
Lake County, MNDuluth News Tribune

Sam Cook column: Unexpected wonders from above

The little get-together was a last-minute idea. Its genesis was a late-afternoon text from friends just up the North Shore, wondering if we’d want to gather with them. In an hour or so. On a little jut of ancient rock on the shore of Lake Superior. No dinner this time. Just four old friends, maybe some wine, for sure some catching up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy