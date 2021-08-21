Cancel
Rain chances coming up

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Sunday will stay dry up through the evening, we are expecting some possible isolated thunderstorms overnight into early Monday morning. These thunderstorms will not be severe, as our atmosphere will be starved of energy by the time the storms get to us. With these cells also weakening by the time they reach us, most of us will struggle to get 1/4" (if any rain at all). Northern Iowa is more likely to get these storms than southern Minnesota as the cells are tracking from the Great Plains (particularly Nebraska and Kansas). They will likely be out of the area by daybreak. That is not all, as scattered thunderstorms are expected late Tuesday as well as almost all of the end of the week.

