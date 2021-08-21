High dew points return
Dew points will remain comfortable through the rest of the weekend. However, dew points pick up quickly going into the beginning of the week ahead of some thunderstorm chances overnight. This will affect the heat index through the middle of the week, as it will get into the upper 80s. It is ultimately kept from getting higher due to rain cooled air from isolated thunderstorms expected early Monday morning and scattered thunderstorms expected Tuesday afternoon/evening.www.kaaltv.com
