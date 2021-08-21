High dew points return

While the severe thunderstorms for Saturday night are more of a possibility, the flooding has already begun to occur in our area. This is primairly an issue in norhtern Iowa, as we have an Areal Flood Warning in effect until 9:30 PM for Mitchell, Howard, and Floyd counties. However, there is a flood warning through Charles City along the Cedar River, where the river stage is expected to exceed 15 ft. This does not mean that we will see waves get upwards of 15 ft, but it means that the Cedar River will temporarily get higher than it's actual depth, and could result in some minor flooding in the immediate area around it over the next few days. That warning ends Tuesday at 2:30 AM.