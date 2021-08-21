Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

High dew points return

KAAL-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDew points will remain comfortable through the rest of the weekend. However, dew points pick up quickly going into the beginning of the week ahead of some thunderstorm chances overnight. This will affect the heat index through the middle of the week, as it will get into the upper 80s. It is ultimately kept from getting higher due to rain cooled air from isolated thunderstorms expected early Monday morning and scattered thunderstorms expected Tuesday afternoon/evening.

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EnvironmentKAAL-TV

Temperatures cooling off big time

After a cold front passes through late Saturday night into early Sunday, temperatures over the next week are going to cool off. Lows will struggle to hit 60 at times, and on no day will we see a high get back into the 80s. As we approach the beginning of September, we are going to have less days where we eclipse 80 degrees in our area.
EnvironmentKAAL-TV

ALERT DAY: Saturday Night

We still have one more ALERT DAY, and that is for Saturday night's possible severe thunderstorms. The majority of the action will occur west of us and up closer toward the Twin Cities. However, we are not immune from these storms ourselves. High winds will be the primary threat with these stroms, but large hail and a possible tornado or two cannot be ruled out with these storms. If we were to get severe weather, it will more likely occur in southern Minnesota than northern Iowa. The timing of these thunderstorms will be between sundown and about 12-1 AM.
EnvironmentKAAL-TV

Flood Warning/More rain coming

While the severe thunderstorms for Saturday night are more of a possibility, the flooding has already begun to occur in our area. This is primairly an issue in norhtern Iowa, as we have an Areal Flood Warning in effect until 9:30 PM for Mitchell, Howard, and Floyd counties. However, there is a flood warning through Charles City along the Cedar River, where the river stage is expected to exceed 15 ft. This does not mean that we will see waves get upwards of 15 ft, but it means that the Cedar River will temporarily get higher than it's actual depth, and could result in some minor flooding in the immediate area around it over the next few days. That warning ends Tuesday at 2:30 AM.

Comments / 0

Community Policy