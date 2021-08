The top 125 finishers in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup regular-season points standings now embark on a three-week sprint for the cash, with $60 million up for grabs when the playoffs wrap up after the Tour Championship. Each of these men is fully exempt on the PGA Tour next season—apart from major championships and limited-field events, they’ll all be able to hand-pick their schedules. As far as professional golf goes, being one of these 125 is about as cushy as it gets.