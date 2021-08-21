Cancel
Private equity firms circling Sainsbury’s with view to launch bids – Sunday Times

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Private equity companies are circling British supermarket group Sainsbury’s with a view to possibly launching bids of more than 7 billion pounds ($9.53 billion), The Sunday Times reported. American buyout giant Apollo is said to be running the rule over the supermarket group, the newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3sAaTeZ. It...

