Richmond, VA

3312 Delaware Ave, Richmond City, VA 23222

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome home to a spacious and charming fully updated home in burgeoning North Highland Park! Stepping up to the home, your picket fence and front porch dreams are made a reality... head inside and it only gets better. Smart technology (thermostats and doors!) & open spaces reminiscent of craftsman architecture welcome you to flow easily through while restored original floors throughout maintain continuity. Find your spacious living room with crown moulding, large windows, & updated lighting. From here, flow into your formal dining room space, completely open to the kitchen with its granite counters, 2-tone cabinetry, upgraded stainless appliances, and pantry! From here, find your 1/2 bath and access to the 2 CAR GARAGE before finding your basement access. Next, head upstairs to find a well-laid out space with a full hall bath and 3 well-appointed bedrooms - including your owner's retreat with huge walk-in closet + additional closet, laundry closet, and full en suite bath. Up on the 3rd floor, find a finished space with access to the floored and insulated attic space. Out back, find a spacious deck & additional parking! This home has so much to offer - schedule your showing today!

