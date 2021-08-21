A new Harpoon Harry's would need a zone change

PUNTA GORDA — Harpoon Harry’s executives will need zoning changes to achieve their vision of a new Fishermen’s Village-style venue on the other side of the harbor. Owners of Punta Gorda’s iconic waterside bar and restaurant submitted their plans to Charlotte County for a new Harpoon Harry’s in July. The proposal calls for rezoning 16.4 acres along the west side of Bayshore Road from “Environmentally Sensitive” to “Planned Development.” The forward-looking comprehensive plan would have to be changed with the future land use on this site going from “Preservation” to “Charlotte Harbor Commercial,” similar to the Sunseeker resort at the other end of the road.