Thorfire LED Camping Lantern Review – Camp & Emergency Light

Camp Felix, our overnight summer camp for the young people in Foundling programs and students at Mott Haven Academy Charter School, has gotten off to a great start!. Last year, we made the decision to offer youth Camp Felix @ Home and provided virtual programming to campers to keep them busy, engaged, and active. Yet, the unique and memorable experiences of leaving New York City, sleeping in a cabin, and experiencing independence was sorely missed. Dr. Joe Saccocchio, The Foundling’s Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Ruth Gerson, The Foundling’s Senior Vice President for Mental Health Services, recently shared their views on the benefits of camp in MedPage Today. Together, they shared that the summer camp experience is extremely beneficial to children’s physical and emotional development – and after COVID-19 restrictions, camp is needed more than ever.
