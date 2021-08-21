Thorfire LED Camping Lantern Review – Camp & Emergency Light

NEWS – The Helix Backcountry lanterns from Princeton Tec have a unique design that allows them to fold down to a much smaller size when they are not in use. There are 4 different models of the Helix lanterns available including one that is USB rechargeable and can be controlled via Bluetooth. The lanterns have a maximum lumen of 150 – 250 depending on the model and all of them feature folding legs that have built-in hooks that let you hang them when you need overhead lighting. You can read more about the Helix Backcountry lanterns at princetontec.com and you can buy them starting at $34.99 from Cabelas and Amazon.