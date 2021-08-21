Cancel
6 Cardinals whose stock rose in preseason Game 2

By Jess Root, Site Editor
The Arizona Cardinals played their second preseason game of the year on Friday

But we all know that the preseason is more about individual play than team play, especially those players trying to make the team and fighting for a role on the team.

So who were the Cardinals players Friday night who saw their stock go up?

We give players for both below. Read on!

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

LB Zaven Collins

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Collins will be a starter but there are small concerns about whether he will be ready to play every down and be the quarterback of the defense. He flashed against the Cowboys in the Cardinals’ preseason opener and was even better against the Chiefs. He was great in coverage, he blew up a couple of plays in the backfield with his penetration and he was fearless against the run.

RB Jonathan Ward

It appeared that Eno Benjamin passed Ward on the depth chart, but Ward had a very good game. He had three rushes for 17 yards and two catches for 14 yards. He showed explosiveness and decisiveness.

WR Antoine Wesley

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Wesley only officially had one catch for five yards. However, a catch he had overturned on review was fantastic. He went up high to get it near the sideline. He lost possession briefly, regains control and appeared to get both feet down before falling out of bounds. The officials ruled he only got one foot down.

He has made plays when he has not been out hurt in practice. He could sneak onto the back end of the receiver room because of his length, something no one else among the reserves in the room has.

WR Greg Dortch

After having a fantastic catch and exciting punt returns against the Cowboys, Dortch was the team’s leading receiver with three catches for 44 yards. His shiftiness and playmaking might make it hard to keep him off the roster.

WR KeeSean Johnson

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

It feels like he probably has a spot o the roster locked up, but he had a couple of nice plays with his two receptions. It wasn’t all good, though, as he picked up a penalty on the opening kickoff blocking on the return.

Being able to play on special teams is helping his case for the roster, although penalties on returns won’t help him.

TE Ross Travis

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Based on playing time Friday night, it appeared that Demetrius Harris passed Travis on the depth chart. But Travis made two fine catches late in the game with Chris Streveler at quarterback and scored the Cardinals’ only touchdown, a 20-yard catch he made over his shoulders.

