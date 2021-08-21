Dozens protest Hackensack Meridian’s vaccine mandate in Brick
By Hope Patti
BRICK TOWNSHIP — Dozens stood outside of Ocean Medical Center, a subsidiary of Hackensack Meridian Health, on Saturday afternoon to protest the company’s vaccine mandate for employees. They lined Jack Martin Boulevard waving American flags and signs that read “my body my choice” and “hero to zero,” among other slogans....
BRICK TOWNSHIP — Mayor John Ducey announced at the township council meeting on Aug. 24 that the remembrance ceremony for the 20th anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 will take place at Windward Beach on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m.
“It is a tradition here in Brick Township, so please come out to Windward Beach.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Approximately 250 year-round and part-time residents gathered in the auditorium of G. Harold Antrim Elementary School Saturday morning to hear from leaders of business, government and first response during the eighth annual Non-Resident Taxpayers Advisory Committee [NRTAC] meeting.
A nonresident taxpayer is defined as the owner of a residential or commercial property in the borough who pays property taxes but whose primary residence is outside the borough and is therefore not eligible to vote in local elections under state law.
MANASQUAN — The Manasquan First Aid Squad [MFAS] recently purchased new equipment to help with the loading of patients, thanks to donations from the residents of Manasquan and Sea Girt.
The new equipment purchased from Stryker includes stretchers and automatic loading systems that load patients into the ambulances.
“It’s really like a game changer for us and the members,” Capt.
MANASQUAN — New Logic Marine Science Camp recently concluded its summer-long science program at Stockton Beach Park, affording campers the opportunity to learn about the environment through hands-on activities.
The program, which is sponsored by Manasquan Recreation, included nine one-week camps for children of all ages in Manasquan and Wall Township.
TRENTON — Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck’s office has announced the arrested of a Wall-based contractor, accused of corporate misconduct and theft for allegedly misappropriating more than $139,000 in payments he received to build retail spaces in airports in Dallas and Austin, Texas.
Brielle resident Theodore M. Vitale, 63, is the owner of Petore Associates, doing business as Petore Construction in Wall, has been indicted by the attorney general’s office of second-degree charges of misconduct by a corporate official and theft by failure to make required disposition of property received, and third-degree theft by deception in connection with the airport construction projects, according to a statement from the office.
BRIELLE — The Brielle school district leadership has written a second letter to the governor, again asking him to turn over the handling of COVID-19 school health protocols to local health authorities.
The Aug. 26 letter to Gov. Phil Murphy was signed by district Superintendent Christine Carlson and school board President Karen Dettlinger.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Borough of Point Pleasant Beach submitted a New Jersey Department of Transportation Safe Routes to School grant application to support a pedestrian safety and bikeways project along local roadways.
“We are applying for funding for a pedestrian safety and bikeways project along portions of Yale Avenue by the Antrim School rear entrance, along Highway 35 from Charleston Street to the railroad crossing, on Highway 35 from the railroad crossing, south to the intersections with East Street and Maryland Avenue,” Borough Administrator Christine Riehl told The Ocean Star.
MANASQUAN — The Manasquan School District has made several changes to the curriculum for the upcoming school year in an effort to address equity, diversity and inclusion throughout the school community.
The district formed an equity committee last summer, following discussions about a petition calling for the district to formulate a plan for diversity and inclusion at the high school.
POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Board of Education has issued a letter urging Gov. Phil Murphy to reevaluate his recent mandate requiring students in kindergarten through 12th grade to wear masks as they return to school in September.
During the board’s Aug. 23 meeting vice president Cheryl Salway read into the record a letter that urges the governor to reevaluate Executive Order 251, stating in part, “Our district remains committed to complying with current mandates, however, we believe that the decision for masking should be left to local school districts in collaboration with community stakeholders,” she said.
Paula Andersen, 71, of Wall Township passed away peacefully at Hackensack Meridian Jersey. Shore Medical Center on August 18. Paula was the owner of Bright Beginnings Preschool in Eatontown for many years and taught preschool at Acelero Learning in Neptune before retiring. She earned a degree in education from Montclair State College.
John C. McNamara “Coley” 49, of Belmar passed away at home on August 16. Coley was a beloved husband, father, family-member, and friend. Coley was born in Altoona, PA and lived in Long Beach Island before moving to Belmar 22 years ago. He earned a degree in marketing from Seton Hall University in.
Elizabeth M. Finnerty, native of Jersey City and long-time resident of Spring Lake, passed away peacefully at home on August 21, 2021. Liz was a proud Registered Nurse who started her career in the emergency room at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Greenwich Village, ultimately becoming a nurse instructor at the hospital.
BRICK TOWNSHIP — A letter issued by the township board of education and read during its meeting Thursday night, urges Gov. Phil Murphy to rescind his executive order requiring masks in school and chides the governor for taking a vacation trip to Italy. The letter, which states the Brick BOE’s...
MANTOLOKING — The Mantoloking Environmental Commission is promoting Ocean County’s new recycling regulations, effective immediately, which have expanded the types of materials that can be recycled. “Ocean County Recycling recycling rules have changed. They now have state-of-the-art facilities,” Chairwoman Barbara Hood Benz said during the Environmental Commission meeting on July...
POINT PLEASANT — Riverfront Park will be the scene of special events and activities throughout the month as the Point Pleasant Senior Services welcomes dozens of the borough’s elderly residents for afternoons of socialization, lunch and more. Every Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m., residents may enjoy getting reacquainted with old...
BRADLEY BEACH — The restart committee met to revise the Bradley Beach Elementary School’s Safe Return Plan on Thursday Aug. 14, in preparation for the 2021 – 2022 academic year which begins Sept. 7. The highlights are: the universal and correct wearing of face masks, physical distancing including cohorts and...
MANASQUAN — A plan to protect the Jersey Shore from rising seas calls for building massive flood gates in the Manasquan Inlet between Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach, the Barnegat Inlet and Great Egg Harbor Inlet. The storm-surge barriers would have a large swing gate that would remain open to...
BELMAR — The borough council Tuesday introduced an ordinance that would have allowed it to acquire the former Belmar First Aid Squad headquarters using eminent domain. Residents opposed to the measure collected enough signatures on a petition that would have forced a referendum on the measure. The repeal still needs...
WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall board of education, at its Aug. 11 meeting, faced a firing line of parents angered by the state mandate of face masks in school buildings when classes begin next month. It was an uncomfortable position for board members, who last week wrote a letter to...
MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Board of Education has sent a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy asking that he repeal an executive order mandating masks for the upcoming school year. Executive Order 251, which was signed by the governor on Aug. 6 and took effect Aug. 9, requires that all students, staff and visitors wear masks inside school facilities as the 2021-2022 school year begins.
