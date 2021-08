The Princeton Community Lady Tigers volleyball team’s season opener did not go according to plan as they fell 3-0 to non-conference rival Evansville Reitz at Tiger Arena. The Lady Panthers blew through the first set 25-7, but the Lady Tigers made things interesting in the second set but could not come through with the win as Reitz won 25-17. Reitz finished off the Lady Tigers in the third set with a 25-10 win to earn the victory.