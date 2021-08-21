Marguerite Kemp-Sherman interns for Carnegie Hall's Kids' College

Every summer Carnegie Hall hosts Kids’ College, a summer arts and science day camp for young children. The majority of the planning for the camp takes place during the prior winter and spring. Leah Trent, education director, Harmony Flora, education associate, and Teri Hartford, volunteer coordinator, work to prepare for the classes, hire the teachers, make the brochure, develop the online registration form, secure and train the volunteers, process scholarship applications, and order all the supplies needed for the classes.