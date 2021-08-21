Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenbrier County, WV

Marguerite Kemp-Sherman interns for Carnegie Hall's Kids' College

Andover Townsman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery summer Carnegie Hall hosts Kids’ College, a summer arts and science day camp for young children. The majority of the planning for the camp takes place during the prior winter and spring. Leah Trent, education director, Harmony Flora, education associate, and Teri Hartford, volunteer coordinator, work to prepare for the classes, hire the teachers, make the brochure, develop the online registration form, secure and train the volunteers, process scholarship applications, and order all the supplies needed for the classes.

www.register-herald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenbrier County, WV
Education
County
Greenbrier County, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Interns#Carnegie Hall#Kids College#Iga#Carnegie Hall Development#Carnegie Hall Wv#The Carnegie Hall Gala#611 Church St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into a "dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 130 mph,Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy