Is Intermittent Fasting Healthy?

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://soulmatetwinflame.com/index.php/2019/08/12/what-is-intermittent-fasting/. Many men and women around the world use intermittent fasting for losing weight. If you are thinking about doing this type of fasting, its important that you discuss this with your doctor. Is Intermittent Fasting Healthy?. Fasting goes back thousands of years. Even Jesus fasted 2,000...

LifestylePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Drink to Reduce Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Inflammation can come about in all kinds of ways—sore muscles, pain and stiffness in your joints, and even chronic inflammation has been linked to different diseases, according to Harvard Health. While eating an anti-inflammatory diet is important for reducing the risk of different chronic diseases—like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and more—there is one drink in particular that can help reduce inflammation right away, and that's tart cherry juice.
Dietsspring.org.uk

A Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A drink that supports weight loss with healthy nutrients that the body needs. People who drink more milk lose twice as much weight, research finds. As little as two-thirds of a glass of milk could increase weight loss by 10 pounds. Over the six months of the study, milk drinkers...
Weight LossPosted by
FIRST For Women

Lose Up to 21 Pounds in 2 Weeks Eating These Inexpensive, Antioxidant-Rich Superfoods

Not long ago, word began to spread about the body-transforming effects of what Dr. Oz says is a whole new category of foods. As millions raved about jaw-dropping weight loss triggered by sirtfoods, the buzz got so intense, it “broke the internet,” Dr. Oz recently reported. But that’s not what really got his attention: “What interested me most is all this research showing that sirtfoods benefit your heart, benefit you by reducing inflammation, and even beat aging.” So he recruited women to test the “Sirtfood Diet.” They were soon slashing disease risk factors and dropping up to 21 pounds in 14 days. As the doc put it, “That’s stunning!”
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Thing to Drink Before Bedtime, Says Dietitian

Everyone has been there: you spend the night tossing and turning, then wake up groggy the next morning due to the poor sleep you got the night prior. In fact, while the average adult should ideally get 7 or more hours of sleep per night, just 2 in 3 people actually get the amount of rest they need on a daily basis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

If you've got an insatiable sweet tooth, chances are you've tried just about every treat out there to help quell those cravings. If you're looking for a sweet treat that will do more than just satisfy that sugar jones, however, tart cherries might just give you the most bang for your buck. Read on to discover the side effects of eating cherries, according to dietitians. And for more great additions to your diet, check out The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.
Weight LossPosted by
Woman's World

This 2-Ingredient Cinnamon Drink Will Help You Lose Weight, Balance Blood Sugar, and Reduce Wrinkles

We all know cinnamon tastes amazing in baked goods or sprinkled into our morning coffees, but have you ever thought about just brewing a couple sticks in hot water? Once cooled down with a little ice (or sticking it in the fridge for a bit), you can enjoy it as a refreshing sip fittingly called cinnamon water. The simple beverage isn’t just delicious — it also provides perks for weight loss, blood sugar, and even more youthful skin!
DietsPosted by
FIRST For Women

The Boiled Egg Diet Claims to Help You Lose 25 Pounds in 2 Weeks — But Does It Work?

Eggs are a yummy and healthy addition to any meal, but did you know there’s an entire diet dedicated to just eating boiled eggs to lose weight? As odd as it sounds, the boiled egg diet has been making the rounds for years now with promises of helping you drop 25 pounds in two weeks. But how effective is it — and is it safe? Here’s a few things to keep in mind before you consider starting this diet.
Nutritionspring.org.uk

This Vegetable Lowers Cholesterol And Is Heart-Healthy

As well as lowering cholesterol, this food improves cardiovascular health. Eating soybeans can lower cholesterol, research finds. Soybeans also contain lecithins, isoflavones and fiber, which have cardiovascular benefits. Soy protein has the ability to reduce ‘bad’ (LDL) cholesterol by a small amount. Statistical analysis of 41 studies shows that a...
Food & DrinksOne Green Planet

Study Suggests that Eating Hot Dogs can 36 Healthy Minutes off of Your Life

According to a recent study, eating hot dogs can take 36 minutes off of your life. The study cataloged 5,800 foods, ranking them by their disease burden to human life. The results showed that removing 10% of beef and processed foods from one’s diet to replace it with plant-based foods allowed people to gain 48 healthy minutes per day.
FitnessMedicineNet.com

What Can You Eat on a Low Cholesterol Diet?

Being mindful about what you eat can lower your cholesterol and reduce your risk of developing heart disease. Foods to include in a low cholesterol diet include those that lower bad cholesterol or low-density lipoproteins (LDL) and increase good cholesterol or high-density lipoproteins (HDL). 10 foods to eat on a...
Weight LossNews Channel Nebraska

9 Weight Loss Tips That Make a Big Difference

Originally Posted On: https://fitnesscfgyms.com/exercise/9-weight-loss-tips-that-make-a-big-difference/. There are ways to lose weight that don’t involve dangerously starving yourself or going to the gym for hours on end every single day. The entire point of getting healthy is changing your lifestyle one habit at a time until you are happy with the person that you are becoming.
NutritionTelegraph

How to improve your gut health with easy food choices

When it comes to wellbeing, these days it’s all about the gut. Not a week goes by without a new study confirming the critical role our gut bacteria plays in our overall health, from weight management to brain health, inflammation to immune function. We all know we need to pay...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

The One Breakfast Food to Eat to Lower Your Blood Pressure, Says Dietitian

You can make the so-called "most important meal of the day" really count for something if you get in the habit of eating certain foods for breakfast. And we're not just talking about healthy foods that nourish and energize your body so you can tackle the day at your best. Depending on what foods you decide you put on your plate, you can manage important aspects of your health, from your heart to your brain.
Weight LossKTEN.com

How Long Does It Take to Lose Weight?

Originally Posted On: https://www.dietcypher.com/how-long-does-it-take-to-lose-weight/. That Depends on the “What,” the “How,” and the “Why” of Weight Loss. How long it takes to lose weight depends on many factors beyond simply how much weight you want to lose. Obviously, losing 5 pounds should take a lot less time to lose than 50 lbs. Yet, even when someone aims to lose a modest 5-10 lbs of weight, it may take much longer than anticipated. Why? In today’s world, weight loss has become one of the most difficult tasks to achieve. The availability of high calorie foods, combined with atypical portion sizes and sedentary lifestyle, has made gaining weight an unintentional, yet normal, side effect of urban living. Losing weight, or even maintaining weight, has now become a challenging venture that requires targeted, intentional focus. The formula for successful weight loss is simple: take in (or eat) less calories than your body uses (or burns) each day. However, the critical components of a successful equation, i.e., healthful lifestyle changes, wise food choices, and staying active, can be very hard to implement. Thus, to lose weight as quickly as possible (without resorting to drastic, unhealthy measures), it’s important to assess what dieting is, how dieting is done, and most importantly, why you want to diet in the first place.
Weight Lossstudyfinds.org

More than weight loss: Intermittent fasting may help protect older adults from injury

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — An intermittent fasting diet could help protect older people from falls and other injuries by building up their muscles, a study has discovered. Intermittent fasting, also known as time-restricted eating, could also be a cost-efficient intervention to prevent type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, and liver cancer, a team from the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in California says. Fasting for a longer period could also better protect against infectious diseases like COVID-19 and even save people from dying of sepsis.

