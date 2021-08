The main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter is estimated to contain over a million objects larger than a kilometer (0.6 miles) in diameter. Plus there are millions more smaller chunks of rocky debris in the belt, all whirling around the sun. And, for the most part, these millions of asteroids are pretty similar in composition and appearance. But now, with new observations, astronomers say they’ve found two asteroids in the belt that, frankly, shouldn’t be there. These rocky bodies are the two reddest asteroids ever seen in the asteroid belt.