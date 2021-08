Robert Altman was in exile when he made Secret Honor, shooting in a women's residence at the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus, using a crew of mostly students. To be fair, it was a cushy sort of exile, as Altman – merely a visiting lecturer – had been given an office befitting a prestigious tenured professor by the university's film department, which he used as a base to continue his campaign to return to Hollywood. In 1984 that meant a movie about another man in exile – disgraced former US president Richard Nixon, alone and drunk in his New Jersey study.