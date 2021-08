CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — AmerisourceBergen announced the appointment of Elizabeth Campbell as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. Ms. Campbell will report directly to Steven H. Collis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and will succeed John Chou, who has decided to retire after nearly 20 years of leading AmerisourceBergen’s legal function. As part of a planned transition, Mr. Chou will assume the role of Executive Vice President and Special Advisor to the Chairman & CEO where he will work closely to oversee the completion of post-closing negotiations and integration with Alliance Healthcare through the first part of calendar 2022.