That was the best that Zach Wilson has looked so far. Yes, it’s still only preseason, and it was against the Green Bay Packers backups, but the Jets’ 22-year-old rookie quarterback was still outstanding in his second outing. He completed 9 of 11 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. He even left with the Jets holding a 17-14 lead at halftime, in a game they’d go on to win 23-14.