Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, NJ

Athing Mu follows up gold medals by setting new American record in 800 meters at Prefontaine Classic

By Staff and wire report
Trentonian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrenton's two-time Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu set a new American record when she won the 800 meters in a time of 1:55.04 at the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday. Mu won a pair of Olympic titles earlier this month in Tokyo when she blew...

www.trentonian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Trenton, NJ
Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
City
Trenton, NJ
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Athing Mu
Person
Steve Prefontaine
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
Person
Florence Griffith Joyner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Track And Field#Prefontaine Classic#Gold Medals#100 Meters#American#Diamondleague#Tokyoolympics#Jamaicans#Diamond League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
Related
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Sha’Carri Richardson Switches Up Her Hair For Her Comeback In The Prefontaine Classic

You know what they say when a woman changes her hair; she’s either about to change her life or level up! In Sha’Carri Richardson’s case, it’s most likely the latter. The American sprinter who is known for her unbelievable running abilities and colorful tresses, posted a TikTok video to her Instagram account showing the transformation of her natural afro into a wavy cascading blonde and blue Ombre sew-in. During the video, Sha’Carri boldly lip-synced words from a Nikki Minaj voiceover that stated, “I took some time off to rest and now it’s game time b*&%$3@. You have know idea.” This video and new hairdo is right on time for her comeback in the Prefontaine Classic which is set to take place on August 21st at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Marco Arop beats Olympic medallists again to win Lausanne Diamond League

Fresh off his first Diamond League win in Eugene last week, Canada’s Marco Arop continues to dazzle, winning the Lausanne Diamond League meet in 1:44.50. For the second straight race, Arop beat the Olympic medallists from Tokyo. This race was a repeat of the Tokyo Olympic final with eight of...
Sportsteamusa.org

Track And Field Concludes Day 1 With A World Record And 3 Medals For Team USA

TOKYO — Day one of track and field at Tokyo Stadium finished with some early hardware for Team USA. The U.S. men put down serious times on the track as early as prelims on Friday morning. The first-time Paralympian, 25-year-old Nick Mayhugh, set a world record and a new Paralympic record in the 100m T37 before the evening finals with a time of 10.97.
Paris, MOKansas City Star

Olympic 100 champion Thompson-Herah wins in 10.72 at Paris

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 100 meters in 10.72 seconds at the Diamond League meeting in Paris without in-form Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to rival her on Saturday. Thompson-Herah quickly raced clear with a legal tailwind at the Charlety Stadium to finish 0.25 ahead of fellow Jamaican Shericka Jackson, the Olympic...
Eugene, OReugeneweekly.com

Prefontaine Classic

Steve Prefontaine was fire on the track, a charismatic man who made track and field the happening sport in Eugene in the 1970s. As another Prefontaine Classic convenes at Hayward Field on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20-21, it’s worth noting the humanity of the man — especially in his interactions with children — who died 46 years ago in a single car accident in this city. Tom Jordan, whose biography of Prefontaine (Pre!) first came out in 1977, inserted a story from Jane Fleener. She spoke of a benefit dinner for a 14-year-old boy who lost his leg in a motorcycle accident. The kids flocked to Prefontaine, and the runner volunteered to stay and serve spaghetti dinners. “Serve he did — for the rest of the day!” Fleener recounted. Anita Johnson, co-owner of Eugene Weekly, recalls once sitting in a room with Prefontaine while he was interviewed by a group of kids for a class project. The kids grilled him on what he ate for breakfast and other topics. One child later asked, “Pre, how do you spell oatmeal?” He slowly spelled it out for the child. Steve Prefontaine would have been 70 years old this year. Beyond the fire on the track, it’s the humanity that endures.
Eugene, ORchatsports.com

Sha'Carri Richardson to race 100-meter medalists from Tokyo Olympics at Prefontaine Classic

Sha'Carri Richardson couldn't race in the Olympics. Soon, she'll race the medalists. Richardson missed the Tokyo Olympics after failing a drug test for marijuana after qualifying first at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency suspended her for a month and nullified her results in the trials on July 2. She later said she smoked after her biological mother died.
Eugene, ORdiamondleague.com

Sifan Hassan to Attempt 5k World Record at Prefontaine Classic

Eugene, Oregon – Double Olympic gold medalist Sifan Hassan will bring her unmatched distance skills back to the Prefontaine Classic with an attempt at the world record in the 5000 meters on the first of the meet’s two days. Hassan’s race will conclude a distance-special session on Friday evening as...
SocietyTrentonian

Athing Mu an inspiration for everyone (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

Let’s take gender out of the Athing Mu equation. Sure, the talented Trenton native with two Olympic gold medals tops women’s track races but the Mu story represents her commitment to education, hard work ethic, loving spiritual foundation and dream power. Yes, it’s wonderful that girls and young women have...
Nixa, MOOzark Sports Zone

Nixa’s Courtney Frerichs sets new American record in 3,000 Steeplechase

Nixa’s Olypmic silver medalist Courtney Frerichs became the first American woman to break the nine-minute barrier in the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday. She finished runner-up in the race with a time of 8:57.77 to break her own American record. She previously set the record of 9:00.85 back in 2018.
Eugene, ORkpic

46 Olympic Medalists come to Eugene as Prefontaine Classic gets set to begin

EUGENE, Ore. — The Prefontaine Classic returns to Hayward Field Friday night for a few distance races before the action takes off on Saturday. On Thursday, we spoke with the longtime meet director Tom Jordan. On Friday, we got to hear from some of the competitors who will be at the event they call the masters of track and field.
Sportsteamusa.org

Just The Beginning: Athing Mu Plans To Compete In Many Olympic Games

Athing Mu running the fourth leg of the women's 4x400-meter relay final at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Aug. 7, 2021 in Tokyo. When Athing Mu announced in late June that she was turning pro after a spectacular freshman year at Texas A&M University, she wrote on social media:
Eugene, ORdiamondleague.com

Tokyo Medalists Dominate Prefontaine Classic Fields

Eugene, Oregon – Track fans are in for a smorgasbord of treats as the Prefontaine Classic will have no shortage of stars from the recent Tokyo Olympics. With all of the fields set, no less than 47 medalists from Tokyo who combined to earn 62 medals will be back in their first major competition since the Olympics as the Wanda Diamond League kicks back into action.

Comments / 0

Community Policy