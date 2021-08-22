Watch LL Cool J and Friends Perform at NYC ‘Homecoming’ Show

LL Cool J invited several friends including Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma and French Montana for a medley of hits during his We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert performance on Saturday. The rapper performed his 1990 classic “Mama Said Knock You Out” for the crowd, with Rev Run joined him onstage for an energetic rendition of Run-DMC ’s 1986 hip-hop hit “It’s Tricky.”

Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five ’s Melle Mel and Scorpio also appeared to perform their eternal NYC anthem “The Message.”

Nearly 60,000 people were predicted to attend Saturday’s “Homecoming” show. To create “an all-time New York state of mind,” Davis told Rolling Stone that he “wanted every genre of music represented, so I reached out to artists across rock, rap, pop, Broadway, classical music.”

Other artists featured at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert include Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, The Killers, Polo G, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, Wyclef Jean, Kane Brown, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Elvis Costello, Jon Batiste, Andrea Bocelli, Earth, Wind & Fire, Lucky Daye, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Barry Manilow, the New York Philharmonic, and Carlos Santana, who will be reuniting onstage with Rob Thomas.