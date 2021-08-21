Steve Schallenkamp: Our motivation for running has changed over the years

When the first running boom hit the United States in the 1970s and 1980s, it was all about racing. A runner’s daily running was called “training,” and geared toward running fast at the weekly 10k race. Big, local races like the Kingston Classic and Middletown’s Orange Classic brought in elite Olympic-caliber athletes to hype the race and showcase local talent. When first meeting a fellow runner after getting their name, the second question often was, “What is your 10k time?” Running was mainly male and under the age of 40, and the motivation to run was primarily competitive.