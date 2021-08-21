First in-person pet walk in Door County coming next month

You can grab your pooch and help out many other pets in need on September 11th. At Sturgeon Bay’s Sunset Park, there will be the second annual Pet Walk Door County. It’ll be the first time the event is held in person, as it was held virtually in 2020. Event Coordinator for the Door County Humane Society Lori Nachtwey says they’re very excited to see people this year. Nachtwey adds that in addition to the 1-mile walk, there will be activities and vendors for both you and your pet to enjoy.