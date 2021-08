One of them started out their career with a dare and a bribe. The other worked his way to the stage via the kitchen. Both haven't looked back since. Comedians Keith Ellis and Jay Penn will be taking to the stage Aug. 21 at the Lloyd C. Hill Post 28 American Legion in Clifton. Legion Commander John Freida said he booked the Phoenix residents as part of his promise to get the community and the legion more involved with one another.