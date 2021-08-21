Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Henri live updates: New York declares state of emergency, braces for landfall

ktbb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane Henri continues to churn toward Long Island after becoming a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning. Henri is currently located 255 miles south of Montauk Point, New York, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, as of 8 p.m. Saturday. Dangerous storm surge, hurricane conditions and flooding rain is expected...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Coastal Connecticut#Northeastern States#Extreme Weather#Montauk Point#Eastern#Connecticut Rail#Greenport#Amtrak#Northeast Regional#Acela#Port Authority#Https T Co Ldzhfuqp33#Abc News#The White House#The National Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Related
Environmentuticaphoenix.net

Live updates: Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island

Increasingly, however, heavy rain will be the most significant hazard. Already, it has caused serious flooding in New York City and parts of central and northern New Jersey, which may worsen into Sunday afternoon. Later Sunday into Monday, the risk of heavy rain and flooding may focus over the Poconos, Catskills, western Connecticut, western Massachusetts and southern Vermont.
The Independent

Hurricane live - Andrew Cuomo declares State of Emergeny in New York ahead of Hurricane Henri landfall

Storm Henri has strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane, and is bearing down on Long Island, New York, and southern New England.It is expected to make landfall on Sunday, say forecasters.The upgrade in status was released by the National Hurricane Center, who put out a warning of heavy rain, wind and flooding.Henri was travelling further westwards than was originally expected, and looked on track to hit eastern Long Island. New York hasn’t had a direct hit from a major hurricane since Superstorm Sandy in 2012.On Saturday morning, the storm was producing sustained 70mph (113kph), winds. Meteorologists have predicted that the storm will become a hurricane before it makes landfall on Sunday.Both Long Island and Connecticut have been placed under a Hurricane warning ahead of the storm’s arrival. New York City and southern New York State are under a tropical storm warning, and Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a State of Emergency.
Connecticut StateEyewitness News

Henri emergency declaration approved for Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor announced that the state was approved for a presidential pre-landfall emergency declaration. Gov. Ned Lamont said the declaration was in advance of Tropical Storm Henri. He held a storm update at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Lamont said President Joe Biden's approval means the federal...
Albany, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Federal disaster declaration announced prior to Henri landfall

ALBANY – President Joe Biden approved a pre-landfall disaster declaration for 26 counties that will be impacted by Tropical Storm Henri as the storm churned 35 miles southeast of Montauk Point and is poised to make landfall by noon. The counties receiving the declaration are: Albany, Bronx, Broome, Chenango, Columbia,...
Westerly, RIspectrumlocalnews.com

Live Updates: Henri makes landfall, flooding risk rises in Hudson Valley

Henri was downgraded to a Tropical Storm from a Category 1 Hurrican Sunday morning and before making landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island around midday. On Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued state of emergency orders for several New York counties, including Sullivan, Orange and Dutchess. Follow live updates throughout the day...
Environmentyaleclimateconnections.org

Hurricane watch in New York, New England for Henri; Grace heads for second Mexico landfall

The year’s first hurricane watches for the U.S. East Coast were posted Friday in an unusual area – New York and New England – as Tropical Storm Henri was predicted to intensify and move toward a potential landfall late in the weekend. Meanwhile, after hammering the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, a restrengthened Hurricane Grace was moving across the Bay of Campeche toward a second landfall expected late Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy