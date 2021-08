It is no secret that Mack Brown and his staff have really shaken things up in the Carolina football program. After having an abysmal record with in-state recruits during the Larry Fedora era, Brown came back in and really put a stranglehold on not only this state, but has done some significant damage in neighboring states. More damage could could be on the way thanks to 2022 prospects George Pettaway and Travis Shaw, but that all depends on whether or not the experts are trustworthy.