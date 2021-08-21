Cancel
Environment

Potential for some heavy rain the next couple days thanks to some of Henri's bands

By Clayton Stiver
WFMZ-TV Online
 7 days ago

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with a couple of showers or a t-storm. Low: 68. SUNDAY: Cloudy and humid with showers and a t-storm, especially later. High: 82. SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and humid with showers and a t-storm. Low: 70. FORECAST SUMMARY. It's a string of seasonably warm days with...

www.wfmz.com

Columbus, GAwrbl.com

Ida becoming stronger; outer bands continue to bring heavy rain

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Hurricane Ida continues to strengthen as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico Saturday afternoon and evening. As of the 2 p.m. EDT update, the storm was moving northwest at 16 miles per hour with max sustained winds of 100 miles per hour, which makes it a category 2 storm. However, Ida is expected to strengthen into a category 4 hurricane before landfall making it an extremely dangerous major hurricane.
EnvironmentWFMZ-TV Online

A little warmer with a little more sun expected later Sunday

SUNDAY: Clouds breaking for some sun, becoming a bit warmer and humid with a stray shower or t-storm. High: 81. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. Low: 69. What a difference a day makes! After dealing with relatively high heat and humidity the last several days, Saturday offered us a noticeable break, at least from the heat, as plenty of clouds and an easterly onshore wind made for high temperatures only in the mid 70s. We also saw some areas of rain and even a bit of flooding due to heavy downpours, mainly in the morning through midday, and mainly for areas south and east of the Lehigh Valley. Clouds will try to break for a little more sun as we round out the weekend, and this in turn should aid in slightly warmer and more humid conditions for Sunday. We won’t entirely rule out a stray shower or storm Sunday, but a lot of the day looks dry. Shower and thunderstorm chances should increase a little later Monday as another cold front drops in from our north and west. We’ll see a brief spike in temperatures Monday ahead of this front before the numbers drop back off again behind the front as we progress through the rest of the week. Latest forecast guidance has the remnants of Hurricane Ida tracking northeastward towards the region as we get into the middle of the week. Confidence seems to be increasing that we’ll see a decent round of rainfall along with much cooler temperatures, mostly centered around Wednesday. Then, Ida’s remnants will move away to our north and east as we round out the week allowing high pressure to settle in helping to dry things out and lead to a decent amount of sunshine with pleasant temperatures and humidity.
EnvironmentWFMZ-TV Online

More dry time Sunday but unsettled pattern continues next week

SUNDAY: Clouds breaking for some sun, becoming a bit warmer and humid with a stray shower or t-storm. High: 81. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. Low: 69. MONDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a few showers or t-storms. High: 87, Low: 69. FORECAST SUMMARY. Clouds will...
Louisiana StateWFMZ-TV Online

Hurricane Ida strengthens, Louisiana braces for severe blow

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Forecasters warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations Saturday ahead of an intensifying Hurricane Ida, which is expected to bring winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph), life-threatening storm surge and flooding rain when it slams ashore in Louisiana on Sunday.

