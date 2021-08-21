Cancel
NFL

NFL Draft Profile: Kevin Mensah, Running Back, UConn Huskies

By The NFL Draft Bible
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 7 days ago

KEVIN MENSAH | UConn | RB | #34 | Sr | 5086v | 199v | 0918v | 3068v | 4.58e | Worcester, MA | Shepherd Hill Regional

Evaluation:

Hidden behind his offensive line, the smaller statured runner disguises himself well before waiting for a hole to hit and explode through. Mensah makes his money with a no nonsense mentality, getting downhill in a hurry and has proven to churn out the tough yards and create second opportunities. Mensah runs with confidence and patience, which enables him to thrive on inside zone concepts. He also has a nice amount of twitch to his game, making defenders miss in the open field. Physically, Mensah leaves a lot to be desired. He is thinly built with an ordinary amount of athletic traits. He is often run down from behind, despite a background as a standout track athlete on the high school level. Despite his deficiencies, he became the first UConn running back to record back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons since Jordan Todman (2010 season). Without a special teams background, Mensah could find it difficult making his way onto an NFL roster due to his lack of size and athleticism. However, there is something to be said for his overall skill-set, durability and consistency that should at least earn him a look. Subscribe for full article

NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Kevin Mensah
#Uconn Huskies#Nfl Draft#American Football
