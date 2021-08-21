Cancel
NFL

NFL Draft Profile: Tyshaun James, Wide Receiver, Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

By The NFL Draft Bible
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 7 days ago
TYSHAUN JAMES | CCSU | WR | #2 | 6022v | 215v | 0938v | 3300v | 4.60e | Middletown, CT | Middletown

Evaluation:

Arrived as a converted quarterback and switched to wide receiver due to his innate athleticism. A tall target who poses a large catch radius for his quarterback, James has proven to own a dependable pair of mittens. While his route-running needs further development, he shows exciting quickness on his release coming off the line of scrimmage and seems to have increased his hand usage; he is more comitative now versus earlier in his career. His physicality and ability to play vertically, winning the 50/50 balls, willingness to block, are all appealing attributes for the pro game. James has been used all over the field, lining up everywhere, including the slot where he has been known to be a mismatch, while showcasing his fearlessness going over the middle. In addition, his quarterback background has come in handy as an additional wildcat weapon on offense. He has maintained a strict diet and enjoys the weight room. Possesses a well-built, muscular frame, has bulked up 35 pounds since his freshman season; runs a bit duck-footed. Has only played wide receiver for four years, so he will only continue to develop. Look for 'Big Game' James to continue to draw NFL scouts' curiosity. He projects as a possession-type of wide receiver at the next level and will likely have to earn his keep as an undrafted free agent.

NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

