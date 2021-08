Funimation has finally set the release date for My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission in North American theaters. The film is directed by Kenji Nagaski. World Heroes’ Mission is the third film to be released in the series, with the previous installments of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising released last year and My Hero Academia: Two Heroes released in 2018. Its launch will overlap with the series’ fifth season, which premiered on March 27 and is still currently streaming on Funimation. Still, if you aren't entirely caught up, the movies aren't canon to the story of the show, so you can watch it at your convenience.