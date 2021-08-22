Cancel
NFL

NFL Draft Profile: Sowande McWhite, Offensive Tackle, Wagner Seahawks

By The NFL Draft Bible
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 7 days ago
SOWANDE MCWHITE | Wagner | OT | #71 | Sr | 6080e | 313v | 5.25e | Bronx, NY | Harry S. Truman

Evaluation:

One of the most massive and highly anticipated recruits in recent school history, McWhite oozes potential but scouts are still waiting for the light bulb to turn on. Blessed with skyscraper-type size, he delivers an impactful punch and can easily knock opponents off balance at ease. His bend and flexibility are good for his gargantuan size. However, he could struggle with the smaller, quicker defensive linemen. There is a small body off work to judge here, since McWhite has started just six games during his Seahawks career, as he enters the 2021 campaign. He needs a big season in order to boost his profile amongst the scouting community. At this point of his career, McWhite is further along in his development then former Wagner offensive lineman Greg Senat (Cleveland Browns), who was also a basketball convert player. McWhite is expected to return for the 2022 season and further continue his development. If he is ever able to put it all together, watch out.

NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

