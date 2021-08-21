Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Draft Profile: Ryan Van Demark, Offensive Tackle, UConn Huskies

By The NFL Draft Bible
Posted by 
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 7 days ago

RYAN VAN DEMARK | UConn | OT | #74 | 6065v | 302v | 1058v | 3478v | 5.05e | Wayne, NJ | The Hun School

Evaluation:

A lean, strong, blindside protector Van Demark has been a staple of consistency for the Huskies as a four-year starter, including the past three years at left tackle. A relentless worker who spent the offseason developing his body, diet and conditioning. Van Demark creates a strong push in run game and shows a sound understanding of angles to assist with his great power in paving holes for his running backs. While his footwork is sound, he needs to work on staying lower more consistently in pass protection and work on his bend/flexibility; he continues to hone his overall technique and has been practicing with a weighted chest protector throughout training camp. Known for his high character, Van Demark was named a team captain and is largely responsible for the noticeable culture change amongst the players in 2021 due to his locker room presence. Viewed as a Day Three/priority free agent type prospect; this is your prototype offensive lineman who has room to grow (can fill his frame another 10-15 pounds easy) and can provide great value at the tackle spot down the road. Subscribe for full article

Comments / 0

NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
235
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn Huskies#Nfl Draft#American Football#Offensive Tackle#Uconn Huskies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLthesource.com

Dell Curry Says Sonya Curry Cheated on Him with a Former NFL TE

Details of what is leading to the divorce of Dell and Sonya Curry are beginning to emerge. According to TMZ Sports, Dell states Sonya cheated on him with a former New England Patriots tight end. Court documents state Sonya cheated on Dell with Steven Johnson, a 1988 NFL Draft pick...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLchatsports.com

Patrick Mahomes very impressed by a former Vikings running back

(Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Jerick McKinnon. Former Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon has been turning a few heads during Kansas City Chiefs training camp this summer. Signing a contract for less than $1 million is probably not what former Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon had in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
NFLbardown.com

Bruce Arians had a fantastic response to Antonio Brown punching a Titans DB in the face

While training camp is always fun when it finally rolls around, the sparks don’t truly fly until joint practices begin. Joint practices means you can feel comfortable cheering when your DBs intercept a ball without wondering why your quarterback threw the pick. It’s the first time players can really get the competitive juices truly flowing, and stuff can become personal quick.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman ranked No. 1 right tackle in the NFL

Make no mistake, Oklahoma is QBU. Two of the last four Heisman winners are Sooners in Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018). Now, they both start on Sundays in the NFL. Jalen Hurts enters the season as the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. And OU’s current signal-caller, Spencer Rattler, is a Heisman favorite and a projected first-round draft pick in 2022. That trend is expected to continue when five-star prospect Malachi Nelson arrives in 2023.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Gardner Minshew could give these 3 teams’ QB room a boost

Trevor Lawrence is entrenched as the top quarterback on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ depth chart. The team hasn’t officially declared him the starter but it’s just a matter of time before they will. Even though Minshew has worked with the ones, there’s no scenario where the Jags would choose him over Lawrence.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL All-Pro Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles announced the passing for a former standout on the defensive side of the ball. Charlie Johnson, a defensive lineman for the team in the late 1970’s passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 69 years old. “The Eagles...
NFLbardown.com

After losing the QB battle in Denver, Drew Lock's response is utterly heartbreaking

Throughout the offseason, there have been a number of quarterback battles taking place around the NFL. Most had to do with incoming rookies, with Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance all doing their best to show they’ve got what it takes to start immediately, but the Broncos’ camp battle was a little different.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Player Made A Brutal Mistake Today

There’s nothing like a Big Ten slugfest to kick-off the 2021 college football season. That’s exactly what fans were treated to when Nebraska took on Illinois in the Week 0 opener on Saturday afternoon. The two teams got off to a slow start in the first quarter, but a crucial...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Scott Frost Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Season-Opening Loss

Just a few hours ago, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts told ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski that Scott Frost isn’t “coaching for his job” this season. And yet, just a few hours later, Alberts might want to reconsider what he said early today. Nebraska allowed the first points of the day on a brutal safety taken during a special team play.

Comments / 0

Community Policy