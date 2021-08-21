NFL Draft Profile: Ryan Van Demark, Offensive Tackle, UConn Huskies

RYAN VAN DEMARK | UConn | OT | #74 | 6065v | 302v | 1058v | 3478v | 5.05e | Wayne, NJ | The Hun School

Evaluation:

A lean, strong, blindside protector Van Demark has been a staple of consistency for the Huskies as a four-year starter, including the past three years at left tackle. A relentless worker who spent the offseason developing his body, diet and conditioning. Van Demark creates a strong push in run game and shows a sound understanding of angles to assist with his great power in paving holes for his running backs. While his footwork is sound, he needs to work on staying lower more consistently in pass protection and work on his bend/flexibility; he continues to hone his overall technique and has been practicing with a weighted chest protector throughout training camp. Known for his high character, Van Demark was named a team captain and is largely responsible for the noticeable culture change amongst the players in 2021 due to his locker room presence. Viewed as a Day Three/priority free agent type prospect; this is your prototype offensive lineman who has room to grow (can fill his frame another 10-15 pounds easy) and can provide great value at the tackle spot down the road.