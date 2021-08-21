Downtown parade kicks off 93rd annual North Texas Fair and Rodeo

While it technically got started on Friday, the 93rd annual North Texas Fair and Rodeo’s ceremonial kickoff came Saturday morning as horses, trailers and tractors snaked their way through downtown Denton.

This year’s fair and rodeo is the second the fair association has hosted during the pandemic and comes less than a full calendar year after the 92nd fair, hosted last October due to coronavirus delays. Last year’s version featured several pandemic adaptations, mostly in accordance with state guidelines — the most daunting of which was the rodeo arena’s operation at 50% capacity.

This year’s fair, however, will look similar to the standard experience with those restrictions lifted. That was evident Saturday, with attendance up from last year’s parade. Susan Schoenthal, chair of the parade, said it feels good for the local favorite to be back to 100% this year.

The Grand Marshal North Texas Men's basketball team wave to people during the North Texas Fair and Rodeo Parade at the Courthouse on the Square, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Jeff Woo

“Last year’s was a lot shorter than usual and participation was down,” Schoenthal said. “It was normal at the time with the restrictions. … I think we’re going to have a pretty good turnout this year just because people are ready to get out.”

The parade lined up at Denton High School before it snaked its way through downtown Denton, circling the Square and making its way back. As always, it provided an opportunity for onlookers and participants alike. Several local business owners enter the lineup to increase visibility — but for most, there’s an even simpler factor at play.

“It’s fun and it’s the community thing to do,” said Era resident Cindy Bowles, who used to compete in horse riding and now owns Precious Memories Carriage Service along with her husband. “If nobody comes out to the community events, there wouldn’t be any.”

Cindy and Harold Bowles ended up taking home first place in the Western wagon category, which came with a $100 prize. Other winners included 40 Something Cowgirls and Denton County Cowboy Church in the riding clubs category, Work Environmental and North TX Trinity Cowboy Church in commercial, Braswell Cheer and 4H Club Argyle in youth, Kiefer Horse Ranch in Western wagon and Michael Knabe and Vietnam Veterans of America in classic car.

It was C Bar T Properties that took home best overall and $250. But for most, winning wasn’t at the forefront. Denton resident Ken Cartwright, president of the Denton County Antique Tractor Club, had over 10 tractors out for the parade from members of the group.

“You spend a lot of time working and keeping them shined up, and you get a chance to show them off,” Cartwright said. “I think, for a lot of folks, the parade is an enjoyable change of pace. Something like this brings the whole county together.”

After starting Friday, Aug. 20, the fair will run through Saturday, Aug. 28.