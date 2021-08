JERSEY CITY, N.J. — They obliterated the golf course. Now, they wait. The best players in the world dissected a defenseless Liberty National on Saturday, when the average score at the Northern Trust was just a hair over three-under 68. Doug Ghim became the first player to break 30 on nine holes here, then Corey Conners matched his front-nine 29, then Cameron Smith missed a 12-footer for 60. (Still the course record, though. By two). At 16 under, Smith is joined on top of this leaderboard by the man on top of world golf, Jon Rahm, who played sloppily and still shot 67. Erik van Rooyen is alone in third at 15 under, with Justin Thomas and Tony Finau a shot farther back.