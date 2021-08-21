Cancel
Nebraska City, NE

KMAland Softball (8/21): Nebraska City, Falls City post 3-0 days

By Derek Martin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- Nebraska City and Falls City both went 3-0 on Saturday in KMAland softball action. Check out the full recap below. Emma Smailys posted a double among two hits and drove in two, and Pacie Lee had a double and a triple and scored twice for Nebraska City. Kendyl Schmitz struck out eight and allowed one unearned run on two hits in six innings for the Pioneers. Sydnee Nickels and Emily Breazile had two hits and two runs, and Rylee Packet added a hit and two RBI in the win.

