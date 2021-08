We have missed NHRA drag racing, so it was pretty exciting to be back in Pomona for the recent 2021 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals. That's right, the Winternationals. Ordinarily, NHRA holds the Winternationals in the winter, but since nothing has been ordinary lately, we weren't fazed when the 61st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com was moved from February to April and then from April to the middle of the summer. We were just eager to see some NHRA drag racing again at the Auto Club Raceway at Pomona (which we still sometimes call Pomona Raceway or the Fairplex).