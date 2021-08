After what was supposed to be an easier week for the peloton, we come storming into the weekend with two tough days in the mountains before the final rest day. The last week was not the softer week that we may have expected. The GC battle has continued with an imperious Primoz Roglic stamping his authority on the Red Jersey battle. Not content with the lead he held coming into week two, the Slovenian attacked at every chance he got, bringing his lead over Enric Mas (Movistar) to 35 seconds.