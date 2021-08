Wisconsin-Based Company Will Help Secure U.S. Supply of Mo-99 Used in 40,000 Medical Procedures Daily, Promote Nuclear Nonproliferation. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) issued two cooperative agreements worth a total of $37 million with a Wisconsin company to support the commercial production of molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), a critical isotope used in more than 40,000 medical procedures in the United States each day, including the diagnosis of heart disease and cancer. The agreements with NorthStar Medical Technologies, LLC of Beloit, Wisconsin will allow for a reliable supply of Mo-99 without the need to use highly enriched uranium (HEU) that presents nuclear nonproliferation concerns.