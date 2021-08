MONTGOMERY COUNTY- The National Weather Service continues to monitor Tropical Storm Ida as the system prepares to make landfall in Louisiana Sunday night into Monday morning as a potential Major Hurricane (Cat 3+). Tropical-storm-force winds are expected to reach the Louisiana coast Sunday morning and could potentially reach the Southeast Texas coast Sunday evening. At this time, a threat to Texas remains relatively low. Some portions of Southeast Texas could see 1 to 3 inches of rainfall. While Texas and Montgomery County seem to be in the clear for Tropical Storm Ida, now is a good time to get prepared and ready as we enter into September and the busiest portion of Hurricane Season.