Former low 3-star recruits will pace Kentucky football

Recruit and develop is a way of life for Kentucky football. Under Mark Stoops and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow, Kentucky has closed the gap on the haves in the Southeastern Conference. The Wildcats are now a legit threat on the recruiting trail and have been able to compile top-25 classes. However, this is a program that is not loading up on top-100 players very often. Developing is still a huge part of the winning recipe in Lexington.