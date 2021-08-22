Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Former low 3-star recruits will pace Kentucky football

By Kentucky Sports Radio
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecruit and develop is a way of life for Kentucky football. Under Mark Stoops and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow, Kentucky has closed the gap on the haves in the Southeastern Conference. The Wildcats are now a legit threat on the recruiting trail and have been able to compile top-25 classes. However, this is a program that is not loading up on top-100 players very often. Developing is still a huge part of the winning recipe in Lexington.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
College SportsPosted by
Fox News

College football coach dead at 32 due to COVID-19 complications

John Peacock, an offensive line coach at Western Carolina, died on Wednesday due to complications from the coronavirus, the school announced. Peacock was only 32 years old. "Catamount Nation... we ask that you please keep the family and loved ones of WCU assistant football coach John Peacock in your thoughts and prayers," the school’s caption read in a social media post.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Kirk Herbstreit Gives Honest Take On Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

College Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the current state of the Michigan Football program, including Jim Harbaugh's job performance through six seasons. Not surprisingly, Herbstreit sees plenty of room for improvement. "Honestly, they're still trying to build it back up," Herbstreit said on the Tobin and...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
College Sports247Sports

College football recruiting: Previewing 5-star Travis Shaw's commitment with UNC, Clemson, UGA involved

A decision on a home for college is coming for five-star defensive lineman Travis Shaw in the next few days, as he is set to announce his commitment this coming Saturday. As for where Shaw is expected to commit — with North Carolina, Clemson and Georgia chief among those involved — 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong shared insight this past weekend.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Former 4-Star Recruit Announces Transfer After Vaccine Mandate

A college football player says he has opted to transfer from a Big Ten program because of the school’s vaccine mandate. Peyton Powell, a defensive back for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, has officially entered the transfer portal. The former four-star recruit cited Rutgers University’s vaccine mandate as his primary reason to transfer.
Alabama State247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Alabama over Georgia for SEC, LSU as sleeper team

The SEC should be loaded once again in 2021. But, Kirk Herbstreit said it could be more of the same this coming season with the teams at the top. Herbstreit picked the Alabama Crimson Tide, despite some changes with personnel, to take home the SEC crown and head to the College Football Playoff once again. Alabama went undefeated and won the national championship in 2020.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL All-Pro Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles announced the passing for a former standout on the defensive side of the ball. Charlie Johnson, a defensive lineman for the team in the late 1970’s passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 69 years old. “The Eagles...
Fresno, CA247Sports

Local 3-Star recruit Jayden Davis commits to Fresno State

Fresno (Calif.) Bullard High School three-star athlete Jayden Davis has committed to his hometown college. Davis announced his decision to be a Fresno State Bulldog on Tuesday morning. The local 6-foot-1 and 185-pound athlete projects as a cornerback for the Bulldogs. Davis first got on the recruiting radar after catching...
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Bret Bielema Comment After Win Over Nebraska Is Going Viral

Bret Bielema’s debut as the head coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini went as well as he could’ve anticipated, as they took care of business against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Saturday. Illinois’ season opener didn’t start off on a great note, especially since starting quarterback Brandon Peters went out in...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Scott Frost Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Season-Opening Loss

Just a few hours ago, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts told ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski that Scott Frost isn’t “coaching for his job” this season. And yet, just a few hours later, Alberts might want to reconsider what he said early today. Nebraska allowed the first points of the day on a brutal safety taken during a special team play.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Player Made A Brutal Mistake Today

There’s nothing like a Big Ten slugfest to kick-off the 2021 college football season. That’s exactly what fans were treated to when Nebraska took on Illinois in the Week 0 opener on Saturday afternoon. The two teams got off to a slow start in the first quarter, but a crucial...
NFLbardown.com

After losing the QB battle in Denver, Drew Lock's response is utterly heartbreaking

Throughout the offseason, there have been a number of quarterback battles taking place around the NFL. Most had to do with incoming rookies, with Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance all doing their best to show they’ve got what it takes to start immediately, but the Broncos’ camp battle was a little different.
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

‘Electrifying’ Landstown star highlights the Top 50 high school football recruits in the Class of 2022

One college football coach called him “electrifying at wide receiver, running back and on special teams,” and compared him to former play-making Hampton High and North Carolina star Dazz Newsome. Tychaun Chapman “can score anytime he touches the ball,” the coach added. Those traits helped put Landstown’s Chapman at the top of The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press Top 50 high school football ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy