WPD Launches Operation Cat Guard to help stop catalytic converter thefts

Wichita, Kan. (KAKE) -- Wichita Police and some local auto shops and car dealerships teamed up Saturday to help fight a growing problem in the city: catalytic converter theft. The amount of catalytic converter thefts in Wichita has quadrupled, according to the WPD, amounting to around 700 in total, compared to this point last year. To try to curb the issue, the department is running Operation Cat Guard.