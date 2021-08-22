Cancel
Boston Celtics to retire Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 on March 13

By Kurt Helin
NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Garnett is a basketball Hall of Famer who still bleeds green. Next March, the Celtics will honor that by retiring his No. 5, the team announced. From 2007-2013, Garnett was the fiery heart of the Celtics and helped lead them to their 2008 NBA title (the franchise’s lone banner in the past 35 years). Garnett was a game-changer at forward, a defensive force who could take on a shot-creating role (he finished his career averaging 17.8 points and 10 rebounds a game). He was an NBA MVP, a nine-time All-NBA player, a 15-time All-Star, and the resume just goes on and on. He was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2020, in a legendary class with Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.

