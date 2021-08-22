CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances limits visitors due to COVID-19
On Monday, August 23, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances will begin to only allow one visitor per patient due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
"We value your health and safety and are doing everything we can to minimize the risk of spread of infectious disease throughout our community, including the coronavirus (COVID-19)," CHRISTUS officials said in a Facebook post.
Visitors must now also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before being allowed into the hospital and everyone must wear a mask. COVID-positive visitors will be denied entry.
"We know how important it is to our patients that their support systems be available while they are in the hospital," the Facebook post continued. "But in order to keep our patients, their visitors and our Associates safe, it’s important that all visitors follow our updated guidelines when they visit our facilities. We thank you for your continued support."
Find the full guidelines below:
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Jacksonville, South Tyler
- ONE visitor per patient is allowed in the building at one time, for ALL patients, including Emergency Center patients, ICU patients, surgical and procedural patients, and Mother/Baby patients (Labor & Delivery, Ante/ Post-Partum) Exception: NICU and Pediatrics will allow two parents (or mother and designated person) to visit at one time.
- Visitors will be screened upon entry and MUST pass screening for entry.
- For your safety and the safety of others, COVID-positive visitors will not be permitted.
- Visitors must be at least 16 years of age with the exception of one (1) sibling, accompanying an adult, to see their newborn sibling in the Postpartum unit.
- Proper masking, wearing a mask over the nose and the mouth, is required.
- Social distancing should be practiced while in the building, especially in waiting rooms and public eating areas.
- Visitors should remain in the patient's rooms.
- COVID positive patients will have restricted visitation guidelines, requiring the use of full personal protective equipment (PPE) while in the patient's room, and must be coordinated with the patient's nursing unit.
- For your safety, in room visitation for patients requiring certain oxygen/breathing therapies will not be allowed. Limited visitation can be arranged with the nursing unit.
- One visitor will be allowed to stay with the patient overnight and they must remain in the patient's room.
- Persons who don't comply with guidelines will be asked to leave the premises.
- Emergency Care Center Entrances open 24/7, all other care entrances close at 7 p.m.
- Emergency Care Center Guidelines
- 1 adult visitor per patient - all others will have to return to their vehicle or wait outside
- Minor children will only be allowed with the adult patient until other arrangements can be made
- Keep COVID symptomatic patient and family member together in the alternate waiting area
- If the COVID symptomatic patient is stable, we encourage the visitor to return to their vehicle or wait outside
