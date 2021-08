The commitment of five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw meant a lot for the UNC Football program over the weekend. Not only was it UNC’s second highest-rated prospect commitment in the history of the program per 247Sports, but it was also a huge get for the future under Mack Brown and where their 2022 class ranks. The Tar Heels were the big winners on Saturday as Shaw picked the Tar Heels over powerhouses Georgia and Clemson with North Carolina A&T also among the finalists.