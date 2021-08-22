Cancel
Marshall County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Marshall, Maury by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall; Maury The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Giles County in middle Tennessee Southeastern Hickman County in middle Tennessee Lawrence County in middle Tennessee Lewis County in middle Tennessee Marshall County in middle Tennessee Maury County in middle Tennessee Southeastern Wayne County in middle Tennessee * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 703 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area...especially in the Big Bigby Creek basin, including areas near Rockdale, Sandy Hook, and Cross Bridges. * Some locations that may also experience flooding include Columbia, Lewisburg, Lawrenceburg, Pulaski, Hohenwald, Spring Hill, Mount Pleasant, Loretto, Summertown, Chapel Hill, Ardmore, Cornersville, St. Joseph, Elkton, Minor Hill, Ethridge, Lynnville, Culleoka, Henryville and Goodspring.

alerts.weather.gov

