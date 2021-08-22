Cancel
French swimmers Oceane Cassignol, Axel Reymond Win at UltraMarathon in North Macedonia

SwimInfo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench swimmers Oceane Cassignol, Axel Reymond Win at UltraMarathon in North Macedonia. French swimmers Oceane Cassignol and Axel Reymond won the women’s and men’s races, respectively, in the first meet of the FINA UltraMarathon Swim Series on Saturday. The 25-kilometer course was situated in Lake Ohrid, North Macedonia. Reymond covered...

